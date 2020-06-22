BRYAN — The Bryan Police Department is investigating a report of two deceased individuals at a city apartment Monday afternoon.
According to a press release from Bryan police, the department responded to a call of a possible dead body at 12:49 p.m. Monday at a residence located at 1106 Cardinal Drive, apartment A.
Upon arrival, officers found two deceased individuals at the home.
Bryan police opened an investigation into the matter and also requested assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.