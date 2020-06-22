Carousel - Lightbar

BRYAN — The Bryan Police Department is investigating a report of two deceased individuals at a city apartment Monday afternoon.

According to a press release from Bryan police, the department responded to a call of a possible dead body at 12:49 p.m. Monday at a residence located at 1106 Cardinal Drive, apartment A.

Upon arrival, officers found two deceased individuals at the home.

Bryan police opened an investigation into the matter and also requested assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

