BRYAN — A Bryan man who led Williams County law enforcement on pursuits on Oct. 18 and 29 is officially in custody.
Edward Ramirez, 35, was found hiding in a home on Bryan’s northside after law enforcement received a tip that he was in the area.
At 8:05 p.m. Thursday, Ramirez was located by personnel from the Bryan Police Department and the Williams County Sheriff’s Office at a home on North Cherry Street. Ramirez was taken into custody on outstanding warrants.
Also arrested was Dawn Krupeany, address unavailable, on an outstanding felony warrant.
Sheriff Steve Towns relayed that officers went to the address looking for Ramirez, but identified Krupeany as being wanted on a warrant. Ramirez was then found hiding in the home.
Ramirez was taken into custody on outstanding warrants from Adult Parole Authority and transported to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker. Additional charges are pending from the Bryan Police Department and Williams County Sheriff’s Office, and possible charges from Hillsdale, Mich., in connection with a stolen truck this week.
Bryan police initiated a pursuit on Oct. 18 when Ramirez was spotted in the 400 block of South Portland Street, Bryan. At that time, he was wanted on a warrant. He was able to elude law enforcement.
Then just after midnight Tuesday, officers got a tip that Ramirez was spotted in Montpelier, followed by another tip saying he was in the area of the Funny Farm Campground, 19452 Williams County Road 12.
A Williams County deputy spotted Ramirez in a black Grand Am and a pursuit ensued. Assisting were Ohio State Highway Patrol and Hillsdale (Michigan) County Sheriff’s Office. After losing sight of the suspect’s vehicle briefly, a deputy observed it on County Road 11.
Towns relayed that the Ramirez vehicle was ditched near Pease Cemetery, Pioneer, where the suspect fled on foot.
By 8 a.m. Tuesday, Hillsdale law enforcement contacted the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, noting that a red Chevy Colorado truck was stolen from the area. The truck was later recovered in Hillsdale County.
