A Bryan man’s second sentencing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court within a month — this one involving a shooting incident — has increased his prison sentence.
Dylan Jordan, 25, was given a term of 12-15 1/2 years by Judge Joseph Schmenk on charges of improperly discharging a firearm and felonious assault, each a second-degree felony.
Jordan was given credit for 93 days served in jail while his case was pending. Schmenk reserved jurisdiction on a restitution order for 30 days.
The sentence was ordered to run concurrent with a seven to 10 1/2-year term imposed by Schmenk on a charge of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, on Feb. 18.
Both cases stem from incidents on Dec. 16 — one on The Bend Road, the other on Switzer Road.
“He acknowledged his participation in this incident as well as the prior one,” said Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray. “The circumstances suggest that there was some overlapping connection. He cooperated and provided statements about his involvement and took responsibility for his actions. This lengthy prison term does hold him accountable for a very dangerous act that he was part of.”
On Feb. 18, Jordan was convicted of unlawfully entering a residence at 02795 The Bend Road on Dec. 16 with several co-defendants, robbing the occupants at gunpoint. The crime was drug-related, and the defendants were familiar with the residents there, according to Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel.
The second case charged Jordan with shooting into a residence at 18582 Switzer Road on Dec. 16, along with two co-defendants — Jacob Frericks, 28, 426 W. High St.; and Tyler Rohrs, 28, 620 Seneca St.
At least two shots were fired from an AR-15 rifle, according to Murray, with one victim sustaining minor injuries. The shots were fired from the bed of a pickup truck that stopped on the road outside the residence, Murray explained.
The interior and exterior of the home was damaged, he said.
Murray declined to comment on the motive for the shooting as cases remain pending against Jordan’s co-defendants.
Jordan was represented by Defiance attorney Jeff Horvath.
Charges remaining pending in common pleas court against Frericks and Rohrs. They also have pending cases from The Bend Road incident along with Luke Daenens, 22, 620 Seneca St.; and Kayla Hahn, 22, Napoleon.
Jordan also was sentenced in Williams County Common Pleas Court on Feb. 19 to a two- to three-year prison term on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. That sentence was ordered to run concurrently with his first Defiance County case.
