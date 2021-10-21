BRYAN — A local man who robbed this town’s McDonald’s restaurant was sentenced to prison Wednesday in Williams County Common Pleas Court.
Braden Hahn, 22, Bryan, was given a prison term ranging from four years and 11 months to six years and 11 months by Judge J.T. Stelzer on charges of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Hahn also was ordered to make $141 restitution to Bryan’s McDonald’s restaurant and given credit for 93 days served in jail while his cases were pending. He will be eligible for early judicial release under the sentence imposed.
A charge of carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Williams County Prosecutor Katie Zartman’s office and Hahn’s attorney, Jon Vigorito.
The sentence followed the recommendation made by Williams County’s assistant prosecutor who handled the case, Stacey Stiriz.
Hahn had been indicted by a Williams County grand jury twice this year.
Th drug charge was filed in February after Hahn overdosed while the aggravated robbery charge was returned by a grand jury in August, not long after he robbed Bryan’s McDonald’s restaurant on July 17 while possessing a knife.
Vigorito informed the court that Hahn has been in a “horrible pattern” of criminal activity since the age of 15 related to drug abuse. He said Hahn was convicted at age 19 of burglary and theft charges (in Williams County Common Pleas Court) after an attempt to secure money for drugs.
Vigorito said the McDonald’s robbery was caused by the same motivation, and claimed his client wants to involve himself in a longer drug treatment program.
Asked to make a statement, Hahn said he plans to engage in as much programming and rehab as possible while incarcerated.
“I don’t plan on continuing a criminal career,” he said. “... I am extremely sorry for what I did.”
Stelzer wasn’t sure what to make of Hahn’s comments, saying “I have no way of knowing if you are being honest or not.” But he found the state’s recommended sentence well taken and told Hahn that the court will be watching to see how he behaves in prison in determining whether early judicial release should be granted in the future.
