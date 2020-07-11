BRYAN — A Bryan man was sentenced to prison here in Williams County Common Pleas Court on two charges related to a domestic incident last year.
Hugh Whitehead, Bryan, was given a 54-month prison term by Judge J.T. Stelzer on charges of abduction, a third-degree felony; and aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. He was given credit for 207 days served in jail while his case was pending.
Charges of rape, a first-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Williams County Prosecutor Katherine Zartman’s office and Whitehead’s attorney, Ian Weber of Defiance.
The assault charge had been amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Whitehead had pleaded guilty to the charges on June 4 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered
A December 2019 indictment alleged that on Dec. 6 Whitehead engaged in forced sexual conduct with an adult female, caused serious physical harm “to another or to another’s unborn,” restrained the liberty of a person and caused a family or household member to believe he would cause physical harm.
