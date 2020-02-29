A Bryan man has been sentenced to a long prison term for an armed burglary in Defiance County.
Dylan Jordan, 25, Bryan, was given a prison sentence of seven to 10 1/2 years by Defiance County Common Pleas Judge Joseph Schmenk on a charge of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony.
Jordan, who had pleaded guilty to the charge, also was ordered to make $800 restitution and given credit for 24 days served in jail while his case was pending.
“Based upon the seriousness of the allegations the disposition of a substantial term of imprisonment is appropriate,” said Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
Charges are pending in common pleas court against three co-defendants — Tyler Rohrs, 28, 620 Seneca St.; Luke Daenens, 21, 620 Seneca St.; and Kayla Hahn, 22, Napoleon.
A county grand jury indictment had alleged that they unlawfully entered a residence at 02795 The Bend Road on Dec. 16, robbing the occupants at gunpoint.
Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel said last month that the defendants were familiar with the residents there, while the crime was drug-related.
Jordan also was sentenced recently in Williams County Common Pleas Court to a three-year prison term on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony.
And, a new indictment is pending against Jordan in Defiance County for improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone and felonious assault, each a second-degree felony.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and his case is scheduled for a pretrial hearing.
That indictment alleges that he and two co-defendants — Jacob Frericks, 28, 426 W. High St.; and Rohrs (mentioned above) — discharged a firearm into an occupied home at 18582 Switzer Road the same day (Dec. 16) as the burglary on The Bend Road.
No injuries were reported.
