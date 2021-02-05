BRYAN — A local man was sentenced to prison here Thursday in Williams County Common Pleas Court for a violent domestic incident last year.
Christopher Smith, 27, Bryan, was given a prison term of four to six years by Judge J.T. Stelzer on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Smith appeared via video from the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO).
He also was given credit for 135 days served in jail while his case was pending. Smith has been held at CCNO since Sept. 23, about one month before his indictment by a Williams County grand jury on Oct. 27.
Smith had pleaded guilty to the charge on Jan. 4 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
As part of the plea agreement between Williams County prosecutor Katie Zartman's office and defense attorney John Vigorito, charges of rape, a first-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
A grand jury indictment had alleged that in September Smith caused physical harm to his wife and engaged in forceful sexual conduct with her. Further court documents noted that he slammed the victim’s "face into a mirror, causing serious physical harm requiring medical attention, as well as kicking" her in the head and once in the ribs.
Zartman indicated that the victim's injuries required medical attention at a local hospital.
During Thursday's hearing, she told the court that she spent nine years with Smith, sustaining "physical, emotional and at times, even sexual abuse."
"I'm terrified once Chris is released he will find us and hurt me and the kids," she added.
Williams County's assistant prosecutor, Stacey Stiriz — who handled the state's case — recommended that Smith serve a four-year prison. Stelzer went a little further than that after considering what he learned in the pre-sentence investigation (PSI).
"I looked at the PSI ... and reviewed your conduct ... I almost felt ill," said Stelzer. "So, I can only imagine what your wife is feeling. This is a sad day for your three young children and your spouse ... ."
Smith responded that he and his wife both struggled with substance abuse.
"Every payday we would load up on drugs and neglect our children," said Smith. "What you see today stems from that."
Vigorito noted that Smith had no prior criminal record and "made some very poor decisions," but has accepted the consequences and "loves his family."
Smith also he was "appalled" by his own behavior and apologized to the victim. He said he would pursue treatment and education opportunities and try to "be the best father I can be to my children."
