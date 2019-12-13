BRYAN — A Bryan man sentenced to prison here recently was a very familiar player in the local drug trade, according to one local law enforcement officer.
Andrew Kendall, 40, Bryan, was given an indefinite prison term of 11- 14 1/2 years on Nov. 12 by Williams County Common Pleas Court Judge J.T. Stezler on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Kendall had been found guilty of the charges during a jury trial on Oct. 7-8 in Williams County Common Pleas Court.
The Multi-Area Narcotics Unit (MAN) — composed of officers from area law enforcement agencies and based in Defiance — was instrumental in bringing charges against Kendall.
The length of the sentence imposed against him is fairly rare these days where drug cases are concerned.
But according to the MAN Unit’s commander, Max Nofziger, Kendall’s name has been a familiar one in the drug trade “for years.” And his record included 13 different criminal indictments in Williams County Common Pleas Court since 1998, and one in Fulton County in 2014.
Bryan Municipal Court records also show 86 different misdemeanor traffic and criminal charges filed against Kendall since 1998.
In his most recent Williams County Common Pleas case, Kendall was charged with possessing and selling ounces of crystal methamphetamine, according to Nofziger. And a pending charge alleges that he engaged in more than one drug transaction with at least two other persons. (That case is scheduled for a final pretrial hearing on Jan. 9 and a jury trial is set for Feb. 19-21.)
Nofziger was appreciative of the sentence Kendall received to “show that crime doesn’t pay and to show that it’s just a matter of time ... they are going to get many years (in prison) that they’re not going to be getting back.”
He credited Williams County Sheriff’s Deputy Michelle Jacob and the county’s assistant prosecutor, Stacey Stiriz, for their efforts in the case.
“They did a really good job in handling this case and presenting it to the courts,” Nofziger said. “With all that being said, we really ultimately want our people to be productive, but there’s just those few like him (Kendall) — he has to sit back for a long time before he gets back out.”
Kendall has appealed the jury verdicts to the Ohio 6th District Court of Appeals in Toledo.
