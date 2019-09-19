A Williams County man has entered pleas to five sexual abuse charges in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Dennis Stark, 71, Bryan, pleaded guilty to five counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his personal-recognizance bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 18.
A charge of rape, a first-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea agreement between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Stark’s attorney, Lorin Zaner of Toledo.
Authorities allege that between Aug. 1-Sept. 8, while at a residence on Defiance’s Kentner Street, Stark engaged in sexual conduct and sexual contact with a child under the age of 10.
Zaner had filed a motion to have Stark evaluated for his competency to stand trial. But Judge Joseph Schmenk determined in June — based upon the evaluation — that Stark was competent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.