BRYAN — A Bryan man has entered a plea here in Williams County Common Pleas Court in a robbery case.
Braden Hahn, Bryan, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his $100,000 cash bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 20.
A charge of carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea negotiations between Williams County Prosecutor Katie Zartman's office and Hahn's attorney, John Vigorito.
The charge alleges that he robbed Bryan's McDonald's restaurant on South Main Street on July 17 while possessing a knife as a weapon.
Hahn previously had pleaded guilty to a separate indictment and a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He will be sentenced on Oct. 20 on that charge as well.
The defendant remained incarcerated Tuesday at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio where he has been held since July 22.
