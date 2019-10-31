MONTPELIER — A Bryan man who eluded law enforcement during a chase in Bryan Oct. 18 was at it again early Tuesday morning.
Edward Ramirez, 35, was wanted on a warrant and fled on foot from the 400 block of South Portland Street, Bryan, on Oct. 18. During that pursuit, a Bryan police cruiser was damaged.
Just after midnight Tuesday, law enforcement got a tip that Ramirez was spotted in Montpelier, followed by another tip saying he was in the area of the Funny Farm Campground, 19452 Williams County Road 12. The campground is located in rural Pioneer, just south of the Ohio-Michigan state line.
According to Williams County Sheriff Steve Towns, a deputy spotted Ramirez in a black Grand Am and a pursuit ensued. Assisting were Ohio State Highway Patrol and Hillsdale (Michigan) County Sheriff’s Office. After losing sight of his vehicle briefly, a deputy observed the suspect’s vehicle on County Road 11.
Towns relayed that the Ramirez vehicle was ditched near Pease Cemetery, Pioneer, where he fled on foot.
His passenger, Kayla Landwehr, 31, Camden, Mich., was ordered out of the vehicle by law enforcement.
Montpelier Police Department joined the existing law enforcement agencies in setting up a perimeter around the area. Ohio State Patrol also used an aircraft with thermal imaging, added Towns, but Ramirez was not located.
By 8 a.m. Tuesday, Hillsdale law enforcement contacted the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, noting that a red Chevy Colorado truck was stolen from the area.
Towns added that the truck was later recovered in Hillsdale County. Ramirez has yet to be located.
Landwehr was charged with obstructing justice and failure to comply. She was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, and arraigned Wednesday morning at Bryan Municipal Court. A pretrial hearing will be scheduled. She was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Anyone with information on the location of Ramirez is asked to call the Williams County Sheriff’s Office at 419-636-3151.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.