BRYAN — On Friday the Bryan Police Department responded to a complaint of a sexual offense involving a Bryan man and a minor.
Britton J. Poynter, 37, was charged with corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony, and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony.
According to a press release from Monday, Police Chief Gregory Ruskey reported that police officers responded to 1111 Cardinal Drive on Friday with a search warrant based on the allegations.
The Bryan Police Department reports that the investigation is ongoing with additional charges pending.
Assisting with the investigation were the Edgerton Police Department, Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force and the Williams County Sheriff’s Office.
