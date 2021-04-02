BRYAN — The Bryan Police Department responded to a call at 5:46 a.m. today of a suspicious individual in a parked vehicle at the Shell gas station, 911 E. High St.

According to a news release issued by the Bryan Police Department, during their investigation officers located narcotics and a suspicious device. Officers then requested assistance from the Bryan Fire Department and the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad.

The incident remains under investigation and no further details were available at this time.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments