BRYAN — The Bryan Police Department responded to a call at 5:46 a.m. today of a suspicious individual in a parked vehicle at the Shell gas station, 911 E. High St.
According to a news release issued by the Bryan Police Department, during their investigation officers located narcotics and a suspicious device. Officers then requested assistance from the Bryan Fire Department and the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad.
The incident remains under investigation and no further details were available at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.