SHERWOOD — A Bryan area man has died while a woman was injured following a domestic incident northwest of here Sunday afternoon, and the suspect believed responsible has been charged after having fled the scene initially.
Dustin Vogelsong, 33, 05704 Behnfeldt Road, was arrested at about 7 p.m. Sunday by the Ohio Highway Patrol and the Williams County Sheriff's Office at a gas station/convenience store on Ohio 49 in Williams County, according to Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel.
He is charged with the death of his grandfather, Larry Vogelsong, 74, of rural Bryan. He also allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, Lindsey Beek, with whom he was living.
Dustin Vogelsong is charged with aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, by the Defiance County Sheriff's Office with a murder offense while Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray said a county grand jury — perhaps as early as next week — will be asked to consider charges against him.
He had an initial appearance this morning in Defiance Municipal Court via video arraignment, and was ordered held without bond. Another appearance by video in municipal court was scheduled for Wednesday morning to give him time to contact an attorney.
Defiance County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene at Vogelsong's residence where a domestic dispute had occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday. Engel said Dustin Vogelsong had assaulted Beek, who is the mother of his two children — ages seven and three. He reportedly caused damage to the home, breaking out windows there.
According to Engel, Dustin Vogelsong planned to leave with the two girls when his grandfather tried unsuccessfully to intervene.
"He tried to stop the guy (Dustin Vogelsong) from taking the kids," said Engel. "The victim was trying to stop the removal of the juveniles."
But the suspect did take the girls in a vehicle and left the scene. Meanwhile, authorities were on the look out for him and the vehicle he was driving.
Later evening, explained Engel, Dustin Vogelsong left the girls at a residence near Hillsdale, Mich. They were unharmed and returned to their family.
Shortly, thereafter, he stopped for gas in Camden, Mich., but allegedly didn't pay for his fuel.
He continued to drive south back into Ohio where his car was spotted by a Williams County Sheriff's deputy on Ohio 49. He was taken into custody shortly thereafter by the deputy and an Ohio Highway Patrol trooper.
As for the crime scene, Engel said "this is one of the most violent I've seen."
Beek was taken to Community Hospitals of Williams County, Montpelier, while Dustin Vogelsong — who may have cut himself while breaking out windows in the home, according to Engel — was taken to the hospital in Bryan.
From there he was to be taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio before an initial hearing date in Defiance Municipal Court.
Asked if authorities were familiar with Dustin Vogeslong, Engel said "yes, we were very familiar with him" through "different drug investigations." He also noted that he "appeared to be under the influence," perhaps of drugs.
"There's always danger involved in domestics," said Engel of authorities' response generally to a domestic violence incident, "and when you mix narcotics in, tragic things happen. This is just a tragedy."
A check of court records showed that Dustin Vogelsong had been convicted of theft, a fifth-degree felony, in Defiance County Common Pleas Court in 2012.
He also has had numerous misdemeanor traffic and criminal charges in Defiance Municipal Court and Bryan Municipal Court. The most serious convictions included OVI (twice) and resisting arrest, all in the Bryan court.
Engel praised law enforcement officers and emergency personnel involved in the response to the crime scene.
"I'm just amazed at the teamwork on this," he said. "I'm proud of all my guys who responded quickly and efficiently to bring this to a conclusion with the defendant being taken into custody. The cooperation between agencies was just enormous."
Besides the aforementioned agencies, Sherwood EMS also assisted at the scene along with the county prosecutor's office.
