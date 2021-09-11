PAULDING — An Oakwood man charged with shooting another person during the Labor Day weekend is among those indicted here this week by a Paulding County grand jury.
Charles Brown, 32, is charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and using weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor.
He allegedly shot Dustin Dobbelaere, 37, Defiance, multiple times with a firearm during an altercation outside The Landing Strip in Oakwood early Monday. Brown was assaulted by a group of people following the shooting, according to Paulding County authorities.
Dobbelaere was taken to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.
The indictment contained a specification that Brown used a Ford Taurus car in the commission of the offense as well as a 9mm handgun. These are subject to forfeiture upon conviction while the handgun allegation also enhances the potential prison term.
Brown’s case had been scheduled in Paulding County Municipal Court for a preliminary hearing Thursday, but this only would have determined if there were probable cause to detain him on the initial charge filed before his indictment. With his indictment Thursday in Paulding County Common Pleas Court, no hearing is needed.
He is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on Sept. 20 in common pleas court.
According to Paulding Municipal Court records, Brown posted a surety bond on Thursday, allowing his release from Paulding County Jail.
His bond had been set at $50,000 during his video appearance in municipal court on Wednesday, with conditions. He is prohibited from contacting the victim and was to be placed on the SCRAM monitoring system following his release from jail.
An attempt to contact Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard Friday for additional information was unsuccessful.
The same grand jury also returned an indictment related to a Cecil area house fire in July.
Richard Froelich, 31, Cecil, is charged with two counts of aggravated arson, first- and second-degree felonies; and one count of insurance fraud, a third-degree felony.
The charges allege that on July 13 he set fire to a residential property he owns at 10884 Crane Township Road 192, just northwest of Cecil.
Six area fire departments — three from Paulding County and three from Defiance County — responded to extinguish the fire. The home’s exterior remained intact, but significant damage resulted.
Froelich is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on Sept. 20 in common pleas court.
Others indicted were:
• Shawn Dempsey, 41, Paulding, for burglary, a second-degree felony; aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a second-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; eight counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony; and eight counts of counts of theft, including six fifth-degree felonies and two first-degree misdemeanors. He is charged with unlawfully entering an occupied residence on Aug. 25 to commit a theft offense, as well as eight unoccupied buildings on Wayne, Jackson, Walnut, Perry, East Baldwin and Williams streets in Paulding from Jan. 6-Aug. 13 for the same purpose.
• Matthew Wiswell, 28, Paulding, for burglary, a second-degree felony; three counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony; possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; and four counts of theft, including two first-degree misdemeanors, a fourth-degree felony, and a fifth-degree felony.
• Patricia Green, 40, Fort Wayne, Ind., for complicity to burglary, a second-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; two counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony; and three counts of theft, including one fifth-degree felony and two first-degree misdemeanors. She is charged with aiding Wiswell (see above indictment) during an Aug. 12 burglary and unlawfully entering unoccupied buildings on County Road 144 near Paulding on Aug. 15 and on Main Street in Cecil on Aug. 21.
• Shane Redman, 28, Paulding, for possession of heroin, a third-degree felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; possession of drug abuse instruments, a fourth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.
• Michelle Rooks, 34, Cecil, for two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, third- and fourth-degree felonies.
• Cameron Allen, 34, Fremont, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Tricia Brown, 44, Paulding, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. She allegedly stole an iPod from another person on June 14.
• Carynn Castillo, 33, Fort Wayne, Ind., for possession of drugs (amphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Kasey Helms, 35, Payne, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Thomas Spence III, 31, Logansport, Ind., for possession of drugs (methylenedioxymethamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Sabrina Torres, 28, Logansport, Ind., for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony.
