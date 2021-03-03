NAPOLEON — The trial here of a local man charged with purposely running his vehicle into another man's truck on a Henry County state route was held Tuesday, but a verdict will have to wait a few weeks.
Gary Eitzman, 53, Napoleon, is charged in Henry County Common Pleas Court with felonious assault, a second-degree felony, but Judge John Collier did not reach a verdict following the one-day trial to the court. Rather, he ordered that Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers and Eitzman's attorney, Christopher Hallett of Swanton, submit legal briefs on the matter.
Collier will give each attorney two weeks to submit the legal documents, according to Howe-Gebers. The purpose is to resolve a legal dispute about the term "knowingly," she indicated.
Howe-Gebers told The Crescent-News that Collier plans to issue a written ruling in making his decision.
She said she called four witnesses during the trial Tuesday, including two law enforcement officers and "another witness who observed the incident."
Hallett did not call any witnesses.
Howe-Gebers has characterized the matter as a "road rage" incident, alleging that on Oct. 20, 2019, Eitzman "intentionally turned" the wheel of his vehicle into another vehicle which had pulled beside his on Ohio 110, about one mile west of the Damascus Bridge, south of Liberty Center.
While no injuries resulted from the crash, Howe-Gebers said both airbags deployed in the alleged victim's vehicle.
Eitzman had been indicted by a Henry County grand jury on the above charge in January 2020. He is free on bond.
