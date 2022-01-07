NAPOLEON — The former head of Defiance County’s Developmental Disabilities Board has been bound over to a Henry County grand jury here for further proceedings on a theft charge.
Tim Bower, 43, Delta, waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Napoleon Municipal Court on the fifth-degree felony, and his case turned over to common pleas court. His personal-recognizance bond was continued.
The preliminary hearing that had been scheduled Thursday in municipal court would only have determined if there were probable cause to hold Bower on the charge.
Known as a “bindover,” this is frequently followed by the grand jury’s consideration of charge against the defendant. Henry County’s grand jury is expected to meet later this month, according to Lt. Edward Legg of the Napoleon Police Department.
He told The Crescent-News that Bower is charged with the theft of $5,855.71 from Dr. George Cochran, DDS in Napoleon. Legg said the theft involved funds “beyond implied consent.”
Bower is represented by Defiance attorney Danny Hill II. An attempt Thursday to speak with him about his client’s case was unsuccessful.
Bower also faces two first-degree misdemeanor theft charges in Defiance Municipal Court alleging separate incidents at Defiance’s Walmart store. He pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier in the week and they had been scheduled for a pretrial hearing Friday while his personal-recognizance bond in those cases was continued.
Originally, Bower was placed on paid administrative leave by the Defiance County Developmental Disabilities Board, which had employed him as its superintendent.
However, he resigned last week just before the DD board held a special meeting.
