NAPOLEON — A preliminary hearing has been scheduled here in the theft case of Defiance County's Disabilities Board superintendent.
The hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Jan. 6 in Napoleon Municipal Court for Tim Bower, 43, Delta, who is charged with theft, a fifth-degree felony. He has been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
The hearing will only determine if there is probable cause for Bower to be held on the charge as felonies cannot be adjudicated in a misdemeanor municipal court.
Bower also is charged in Defiance Municipal Court with two counts of theft, each a first-degree misdemeanor. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on those charges.
