NAPOLEON — The former head of the Defiance County Development Disabilities Board has been granted a motion to undergo drug treatment in lieu of conviction on a theft charge here.
Tim Bower, 43, Delta, was granted the status by Henry County Common Pleas Judge Amy Rosebrook on the fifth-degree felony charge.
Bower resigned as the head of Defiance County's DD board in December after he was charged in Defiance and Henry counties with separate theft offenses.
Public records noted that Bower pleaded guilty to theft in Henry County Common Pleas Court, but the criminal proceedings were stayed to give him the opportunity to participate in the treatment in lieu of conviction program. He also was ordered to make $485 restitution to the victim.
Bower was indicted by a Henry County grand jury in January and charged with the theft of $5,855.71 from Dr. George Cochran, DDS in Napoleon,"beyond implied consent," according to Napoleon police.
He also had pleaded no contest in Defiance Municipal Court in March to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty.
He was fined $500 with $400 suspended and given 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with 178 days suspended. Conditions also were added, including that he pay $244.52 restitution to Walmart for a theft at the Defiance store.
Bower had been denied a request for treatment in lieu of conviction in Defiance Municipal Court before being convicted there.
