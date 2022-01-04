A former Defiance County official was arraigned Monday morning in Defiance Municipal Court on two theft charges.
Tim Bower, 43 Delta, appeared on the two first-degree misdemeanors and entered not guilty pleas, according to the city’s assistant law director, Troy Essex.
The case was scheduled for a pretrial hearing later this month and he was given a personal-recognizance bond on condition he not enter the premises of Walmart, Essex explained.
Bower is represented by attorney Danny Hill II of Defiance.
The charges, filed by Defiance police, allege separate thefts from the North Clinton Street Walmart store on Dec. 13 and Dec. 15.
Napoleon police also have charged Bower with felony theft, a fifth-degree felony, for a separate incident in that town.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday in Napoleon Municipal Court for Bower, who has been granted a personal-recognizance bond on that charge as well.
The hearing will only determine if there is probable cause for Bower to be held on the charge as felonies cannot be adjudicated in a misdemeanor municipal court.
Bower originally was placed on paid administrative leave by the Defiance County Developmental Disabilities Board, which had employed him as its superintendent.
However, he resigned last week just before the DD board held a special meeting.
He has been replaced as interim superintendent of the school by Deb Guilford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.