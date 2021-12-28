NAPOLEON — The director of Defiance County’s Developmental Disabilities Board, already facing misdemeanor theft charges in Defiance, has been charged in Henry County with a felony as well.
Tim Bower, 43, Delta, was scheduled to make an initial appearance Monday in Napoleon Municipal Court on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
The court’s website did not provide details about the scheduled hearing, but according to Napoleon Police Department’s website, Bower had been served a summons for the theft charge on Saturday. No further details were provided.
The proceedings in Napoleon Municipal Court are only a preliminary proceeding because felony charges cannot be adjudicated in a misdemeanor court. A felony charge would have to be handled in Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Bower was charged earlier this month by Defiance police with separate counts of theft, each a first-degree misdemeanor. They allege thefts at Defiance’s Walmart store on Dec. 13 and Dec. 15.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on those charges in Defiance Municipal Court on Monday.
Bower was placed on paid administrative leave by the Defiance County DD Board following a meeting last week.
He also is a member of Pike-Delta-York School Board in Delta where he resides. The unexpired term he is serving — he was appointed to fill a vacancy in early 2020 — will conclude Friday, but he had won election in November to a four-year term beginning in January.
