The former superintendent of Defiance County’s Developmental Disabilities board has been sentenced in Defiance Municipal Court on a theft charge while his case in Henry County Common Pleas Court remains pending.
Tim Bower, 43, Delta, pleaded no contest in municipal court to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty.
He was fined $500 with $400 suspended and given 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with 178 days suspended with conditions, including that he pay $244.52 restitution to Walmart for a theft at the Defiance store.
A second count of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Bower’s attorney, Danny Hill II of Defiance, and the Defiance city law director’s office.
Bower’s sentencing followed a denial by the court of his request for intervention in lieu of conviction.
Meanwhile, his motion for treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony, in a separate case in Henry County Common Pleas Court in Napoleon is pending. He is scheduled for a hearing there at 10:30 a.m. on April 22.
He is charged in Henry County with the theft of $5,855.71 from Dr. George Cochran, DDS in Napoleon,”beyond implied consent,” according to Napoleon police.
Originally, when the theft allegations surfaced, Bower was placed on paid administrative leave by the Defiance County Developmental Disabilities Board, which had employed him as its superintendent. He later resigned in December and was replaced on an interim basis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.