Bond was set in Defiance County Common Pleas Court Friday for a local man charged with attempted murder.

Judge Joseph Schmenk set bond at $1 million cash for Joshua Meeks, 32, 622 Riverside Ave., on charges of attempted aggravated murder, kidnapping and rape, each a first-degree felony; two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a third-degree felony.

Meeks also received a court-appointed attorney — Danny Hill II of Defiance — and was ordered to reappear for arraignment at 9 a.m. Wednesday in common pleas court.

The charges — alleged in a county grand jury indictment returned in August — stem from an Aug. 16 incident at Meeks’ residence, where he allegedly struck his wife, Courtney, repeatedly with a wooden club and threatened to her with a large kitchen knife.

Meeks is being held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.

