Bond was set in Defiance County Common Pleas Court Friday for a local man charged with attempted murder.
Judge Joseph Schmenk set bond at $1 million cash for Joshua Meeks, 32, 622 Riverside Ave., on charges of attempted aggravated murder, kidnapping and rape, each a first-degree felony; two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Meeks also received a court-appointed attorney — Danny Hill II of Defiance — and was ordered to reappear for arraignment at 9 a.m. Wednesday in common pleas court.
The charges — alleged in a county grand jury indictment returned in August — stem from an Aug. 16 incident at Meeks’ residence, where he allegedly struck his wife, Courtney, repeatedly with a wooden club and threatened to her with a large kitchen knife.
Meeks is being held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.