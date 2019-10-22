PAULDING — A man has been sentenced on two charges in Paulding County Common Pleas Court following the dismissal of a complicity to aggravated murder charge against him.
Zane Bartley, 33, address unavailable, was sentenced to 17 months each for trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony; and complicity, a fourth-degree felony, on Monday.
The sentences are to be served consecutively. Bartley was given credit for the 340 days in jail he served up to the point of sentencing as well. Charges of complicity to aggravated murder and aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, were dismissed against Bartley.
The charges against Bartley relate to a theft that occurred around the same time as the death of Phillip Koenn, 60, at his home in Cecil, on Sept. 20, 2018.
Michael Loop, 33, 1130 Latty St., Defiance, was sentenced to 22 years in jail on charges of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary relating to Koenn’s death.
“I’ve spent a lot of time pending this case,” said Judge Tiffany Beckman. “I truly do believe Mr. Bartley was not involved in the death of Phil Koenn — that occurred prior to his involvement. That’s not why we’re here. We’re here for the charges of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present and complicity.”
Prior to sentencing. Prosecutor Joseph Burkard and Bartley’s attorney, Danny Hill II, addressed the court.
“The facts of this case are hard,” Burkard said. “The result of this was the death of Phil Koenn.”
Burkard noted that Bartley went with Loop to Koenn’s home with the intent to steal a motorcycle, which was foiled by people coming into the home.
He noted that Bartley left the garage where the motorcycle was stored and went into the home, where he viewed Koenn’s body.
Burkard said that Bartley has a long criminal history and asked for the maximum jail time in each case, which was 17 months.
Hill stated that Loop had asked Bartley to go pick up a motorcycle, stating that he didn’t know he was stealing it.
“It wasn’t until Zach saw the condition of the motorcycle that he realized something was going on,” Hill said. “When he gave up the idea of the motorcycle and walked into the house, he saw Phillip Koenn dead and freaked out. …. He had nothing to do with the death.”
Hill noted that Bartley was afraid for his life at that point and did what Loop said. Hill also entered into evidence a letter from Loop stating that what Bartley told police about that day was correct.
Hill asked for community control for Bartley as he had been held in jail for more than a year. He stated that Bartley had been polite and cooperative with police.
Bartley then addressed the court, crying several times during his statement.
“I just want to say I wish I would have come forward right away,” he said. “It would have made it easier on everyone, but I didn’t know what to do. I just thought no one would believe me. I can’t stress enough I didn’t think I was going over there to do anything (bad).... As soon as I thought the bike was stolen I walked into the house and everything changed. It was less than 2 minutes …. I saw it and didn’t know what to do. I got in my car and didn’t know where to go. The next thing I was arrested because I left town. …. It was like a bad nightmare.”
U.S. Marshals located Bartley near Louisa, Ky., in early November 2018 and was brought back to Paulding at that time.
Bartley noted he was scared of Loop and had asked him to drop him off in a public place after the incident.
Beckman noted that she took “significant” time to review the exhibits in the case, as well as Bartley’s nearly hour and a half long interview with police. She noted that his long criminal history was included in that review.
“Mr. Bartley has never done well in (felony) community control,” she stated.
Bartley noted in a Defiance County misdemeanor case, he did well on community control, and wanted to be given a chance.
“Given everything the court has considered, I don’t think community control is appropriate at this time,” Beckman said addressing Bartley. “If your idea of rehabilitation is not just lip service I will consider you for judicial release after 17 months on two conditions — you will not get in any trouble when in prison and will go to the WORTH Center following release. … Mr. Bartley, I believe you have the opportunity to turn your life around. This is the carrot I’m offering you.”
