A Defiance man arrested Monday in connection with a felony child abuse case has been bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Robert L. Barker, 68, 23292 Breckler Road, was charged by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of sexual battery and three counts of gross sexual imposition, all third-degree felonies.

Barker appeared in Defiance Municipal Court on Wednesday where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He was bound over to common pleas court. Bond was set at $500,000 with no 10% cash allowance.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victims and obey a protection order. Danny Hill II was appointed as his attorney.

According to Sheriff Doug Engel, the alleged incidents occurred from 2016-18 and involved minors under the age of 15.

Barker was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker. A case file was sent to the Defiance County prosecutor’s office for presentation to a Defiance County grand jury.

Tags

Load comments