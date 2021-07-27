NAPOLEON — An Archbold area man is awaiting sentencing following a jury’s conviction of him here this month in Henry County Common Pleas Court on charges alleging that he trespassed in a home and kept a threatening journal naming a female that lived there.
Brandon Morris, 23, Archbold, was found guilty of burglary, a second-degree felony; and menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony, following a jury trial.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his $250,00 cash bond was continued. Sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 16. Morris is in an inmate at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio where he has been held since Jan. 5.
He could be sentenced up to eight years in prison for burglary and 18 months for menacing by stalking.
The burglary charge alleged that on Jan. 4 he trespassed in a home at U635 Ohio 66 in Henry County’s Ridgeville Township, south of Archbold. A female juvenile lived there whose name was listed in a journal Morris kept with threatening remarks against her, according to Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers.
She noted that Morris was caught on camera trying to enter the victim’s home, which was not far from his grandfather’s house at V614 Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township where the defendant was living. After he was detected, Morris fled the scene on foot.
He was arrested the next day and charged with burglary by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
Morris was convicted of the above two charges following a two-day jury trial in Henry County Common Pleas Court.
“We are very pleased with the outcome,” said Howe-Gebers. “It protects future potential female victims.
She told The Crescent-News that the journal Morris kept also named other females. However, authorities did not charge him with related crimes.
Morris had been convicted of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony, in Henry County Common Pleas Court in December 2018 when he was placed on community control for five years.
He could be sentenced to a 36-month prison sentence on that charge in addition to time imposed on the new offenses.
Morris is represented by attorney Adam Carro of Cleveland.
