Local authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a Toledo man who led them on a high-speed pursuit that began Tuesday evening in Defiance and was broken off in Henry County.
Marcus Gonzalez, 42, is wanted on a charge of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, filed this week by Defiance police in Defiance Municipal Court, according to court records. The charge may have stemmed from a domestic incident.
A vehicle pursuit began at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday at Krouse Road and Defiance County Road 424, police records indicated.
Lt. Rustun Shack of the Ohio Highway Patrol's Defiance post said his troopers picked up primary responsibility for the pursuit at U.S. 24 and Domersville Road.
According to scanner radio traffic Tuesday evening, the suspect's Hyundai Elantra reached speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour as the pursuit continued eastbound on U.S. 24.
Traffic spikes were being prepared for the vehicle on U.S. 24 where it converges with U.S. 6, but the pursuit did not make it that far as the vehicle turned onto Henry County Road P and into Napoleon. Troopers indicated around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday that they lost contact with him.
"We eventually lost him," said Shack. "He was driving wrecklessly."
Shack told The Crescent-News that troopers did not pursue him as aggressively as they might have otherwise because the charge was only a misdemeanor. He said authorities had obtained his identity.
Although he was charged only with misdemeanor assault from the earlier incident Tuesday, Gonzalez could face an additional charge or charges. Authorities typically file a third-degree felony charge of failure to comply with the order or command of a police officer in pursuit cases with high speeds and/or dangerous circumstances.
Shack said the Defiance Police Department is handling charges in the case. An attempt Thursday to contact Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer for comment was unsuccessful.
The Defiance County and Henry County sheriff's offices also had units engaged in the pursuit.
