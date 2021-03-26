BRYAN — Area law enforcement officers were involved in a motor vehicle pursuit through two counties Thursday morning that ended in a foot pursuit and apprehension of an individual.
According to a press release issued by the Williams County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 11:33 a.m. Thursday, deputies from their office, as well as an officer from the West Unity Police Department were involved in a pursuit that had begun in Fulton County.
The Lucas County Sheriff's Office had attempted to locate Brandon Thomas Wierman, 24, Maumee, for a wellbeing check. The pursuit began when an officer in Delta attempted a traffic stop of a 2015 black Toyota driven by Wierman that had committed traffic offenses within the village. Wierman allegedly fled westbound at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour into Williams County on County Road K. A West Unity Police officer attempted to stop the vehicle with stop spikes at Ohio 191 but Wierman avoided them.
The suspect continued west on County Road K and was met by a Williams County deputy at U.S. 127 on County Road K. A Williams County deputy was able successfully to deploy stop spikes on County Road K at Ohio 15 in Jefferson Township, resulting in the deflating of the vehicle's right side tires.
Wierman continued to County Road 12.30 where his vehicle slowed and he left the vehicle on foot. The suspect was apprehended a short time later and was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. He was incarcerated at Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio pending criminal charges.
One deputy sustained injuries as the spikes were deployed.
Assisting in this pursuit were the Williams County Sheriff's Office, Montpelier and West Unity Police departments, the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Williams County Emergency Medical Service.
