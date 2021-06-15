NAPOLEON — The attempted murder trial of a Toledo man was scheduled to begin here today in Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Raymond Cervantes, 46, is set to stand trial on charges of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault (a lesser included offense of attempted murder), a second-degree felony.
The charges — returned by a Henry County grand jury and filed in common pleas court on Aug. 26, 2020 — allege that on the night of Aug. 16-17 Cervantes struck his girlfriend with a piece of wood and also attempted to strangle her in Washington Township.
The victim was released from a hospital shortly after the incident, according to Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers.
Three days are scheduled for the trial.
“I hope by noon (today) we’ll have a jury picked and opening statements,” she told The Crescent-News Monday evening.
Cervantes faces similar allegations in Wood County Common Pleas Court.
Charges of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; kidnapping, a first-degree felony; two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony; escape, a third-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony, are scheduled for a pretrial hearing on July 20 and a jury trial on Sept. 7, according to Wood County records.
Originally, Cervantes was indicted by a Wood County grand jury in August 2020 on three charges — felonious assault, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; and disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony — but on Sept. 15 those charges were dismissed and a new indictment with the above seven charges was filed on Sept. 3.
According to Howe-Gebers, the allegations in the Wood County case relate to an incident earlier in the day on Aug. 16, 2020.
Cervantes is represented in both counties by attorney Scott Coon of Bowling Green.
His bond was set at $500,000 cash in Henry County and $250,000 cash in Wood County.
