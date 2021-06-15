NAPOLEON — The attempted murder trial of a Toledo man opened here Tuesday afternoon in Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Raymond Cervantes, 46, is standing trial on charges of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault (a lesser included offense of attempted murder), a second-degree felony.
The charges — returned by a Henry County grand jury and filed in common pleas court on Aug. 26, 2020 — allege that on the night of Aug. 16-17 Cervantes struck his wife with a piece of wood and also attempted to strangle her along the Maumee River on Ohio 424 in Washington Township.
The victim was released from a hospital shortly after the incident, according to Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers.
A jury was seated by noon Tuesday following voirdire before Howe-Gebers and defense attorney Scott Coon of Bowling Green made their opening statements.
Howe-Gebers told the jury they would hear a "horrific story" from the victim — Cervantes' wife, Desiray Liner — stemming from events in Wood and Henry counties on Aug. 16-17.
The incident began on Aug. 16 in a barn at the home of Cervantes' sister in Wood County, according to Howe-Gebers. It was there that Liner — who was estranged from Cervantes at the time amidst what both sides described as a toxic relationship — agreed to meet the defendant.
She testified for approximately 45 minutes Tuesday, explaining that Cervantes wanted to pay her money for damage he had caused to her home and dogs, but then things turned violent. Liner claimed she was punched, struck in the head with a metal C-clamp and strangled by Cervantes, prompting her to stab him in the leg with a knife.
According to Liner's testimony, Cervantes forced his way into her car, saying he just wanted to talk to her, and they drove along the Maumee River in the Grand Rapids area. She testified that they continued to a remote location along the Maumee River along Henry County Road 424 where Cervantes assaulted her in the head with a piece of driftwood and strangled her again.
Later, Liner testified, she was able to get Cervantes to calm down some and he agreed they could drive to St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee for treatment, with Liner saying she would not say anything about the violent episode. But after they arrived, Liner testified, she exited the car and ran into the hospital's emergency room, vowing to inform authorities what had happened.
Howe-Gebers introduced multiple pictures of Liner's physical condition recorded at the hospital the night of the incident, including two bruised, swollen eyes and strangulation marks on her neck.
The defense's version of events was considerably different.
During his opening statement, Coon said the couple went to St. Luke's Hospital after having concocted a story to keep both defendants out of trouble. Earlier, he had called their relationship, which began in June 2019, "toxic" while Liner described it as "violent and hostile" from the beginning.
And during cross examination, Coon indicated that Liner had been charged with domestic violence. Liner countered that this charge was dismissed while Cervantes' domestic charge was not.
Coon claimed that Cervantes and Liner engaged in sexual conduct in the barn at his sister's residence before things turned violent. But Liner denied this during cross examination.
Liner testified that she has filed for divorce since the incident. Indeed, a pending divorce action was filed on Jan. 12 in Lucas County Common Pleas Court, according to the court's website.
Trial testimony was expected to resume Wednesday morning while three days have been reserved in common pleas court for the proceedings.
Charges of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; kidnapping, a first-degree felony; two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony; escape, a third-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony, remain pending against Cervantes in Wood County Common Pleas Court.
These are scheduled for a pretrial hearing on July 20 and a jury trial on Sept. 7, according to court records. All are related to the Aug. 16 incident.
According to Lucas County Common Pleas Court records, Cervantes was convicted of attempted kidnapping, a third-degree felony in 2002 and was sentenced to thee years in prison before being convicted in 2010 of non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony, and sentenced to 11 months.
Two counts of prohibition against companion animals, each a fifth-degree felony; and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor — filed in June 2020 — remain pending against him in the same court.
