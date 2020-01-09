One woman charged with attempted murder and another man facing the possibility of life imprisonment on a child rape charge have been arraigned in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Audrey Foust, 30, 1939 E. Second St., pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony; while Luis Barrientos, 44, 183 Wilson St., is charged with three counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; and three counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony.
Judge Joseph Schmenk set Foust’s bond at $150,000 cash bond and Barrientos’ bond at $1 million with a 10% allowance provision. Both cases were scheduled for a pretrial hearing.
The charges against Foust allege that on Nov. 17 she used a knife to stab an adult male, Terry Soto, in the chest at 729 Harrison Ave. in Defiance. He was transported by the Defiance Fire Department to Mercy Defiance Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
The charges against Barrientos allege that from June 22, 2018-Nov. 30, 2019, he had sexual conduct and sexual contact with a 7-year-old girl at a Defiance residence. Due to the child being less than 10 years old, the rape charge as alleged is punishable by life imprisonment or life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.
