WAUSEON — A Fulton County grand jury has returned a number of indictments here, according to Prosecutor T. Luke Jones’ office, including one woman on an attempted murder charge.
Tami Gerity, 57, Delta, is charged with that first-degree felony as well as two counts of aggravated arson, first- and second-degree felonies; corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; and insurance fraud, a fourth-degree felony.
The attempted murder charge alleges that she attempted to cause the death of another person on Feb. 14, 2021 while also causing a fire at an occupied residence at 9269 Fulton County Road 11 near Delta.
She also allegedly administered a controlled substance with purpose to cause serious physical harm to another person on the same day and later presented a false insurance claim in an amount exceeding $7,500.
Also indicted were:
• Vann Pryor, 67, Holland, for aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a first-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure on Swanton’s Dodge Street on Jan. 21 and attempted, or threatened, to inflict physical harm to another man. He also allegedly caused the victim to believe that he would cause serious physical harm to him.
• James Van Pelt III, 33, Delta, for rape, a first-degree felony; two counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. On Aug. 21 he allegedly had sexual conduct and contact with another person while compelling the victim to submit by force or threat of force.
• Glenn Parcher III, 55, Wauseon, for 11 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, each a second-degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and voyeurism, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly created, recorded, photographed, filmed, developed, reproduced, or published material that showed a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity on numerous occasions in 2021 and 2022.
• Joshua Corley, 37, Wauseon, for violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; and trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony.
• Jimmie Carros III, 32, Wauseon, for failure to appear on a personal-recognizance bond, a fourth-degree felony.
• Stacy Clark, 51, Wauseon, for two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony.
• Clyde Roberts, 75, Swanton, for 10 counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person and 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, each a fourth-degree felony. On Sept. 16 he allegedly solicited, received, purchased, exchanged, possessed, or controlled material that showed a minor or impaired person participating or engaging in sexual activity, and bought, procured, possessed, or controlled obscene material that has a minor as one of its participants.
• Jacob Wyckhouse, 37, Wauseon, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony.
• Kristi Ordway, 46, Archbold, for passing bad checks, a fifth-degree felony.
