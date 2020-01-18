OTTAWA — An attempted murder charge is among the indictments returned by a Putnam County grand jury here.
In all, 14 persons were indicted, including Jonathon Welker, 44, Delphos, for attempted murder, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
The indictment alleges that on Dec. 27 Welker attempted “to purposely cause the death of Jonathon Hodgson by cutting him with a knife.” Hodgson received medical attention at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima, but has since been released, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office which investigated the case.
The incident occurred on a road near Kalida, the sheriff’s office indicated.
The felonious assault charge is an element of the attempted murder charge and alleges that Welker caused the victim “serious physical harm.”
Welker initially appeared in Putnam County Municipal Court on Dec. 30 shortly after his arrest and waived his right to a preliminary hearing there. Bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety.
He is represented by Lima attorney William Kluge.
No date had been set as of Friday afternoon for Welker’s arraignment in Putnam County Common Pleas Court. He continued to be held Friday in the Putnam County Jail.
Also indicted were:
• Shaun Gibson, age and address unavailable, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
• Mike Pardo, 23, Marion, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and assault, a fifth-degree felony.
• Paul Bakle, 36, Ottawa, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony; and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Olivia Johnson, 36, Garrett, Ky., for aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
• Peter Lotzer II, 34, Lima, for having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, a fifth-degree felony.
• Johnny Rakes, 24, Fort Jennings, for possession of cocaine, a third-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a fifth-degree felony.
• Brock Benroth, Columbus Grove, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Summer Myers, 42, Columbus Grove, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony.
• Matthew Sage, 40, 14880 Harris Road, for three counts of counterfeiting, each a fourth-degree felony.
• Teresa Taylor, 39, Columbus, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
• Shelby Moneer, 28, Lima, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Kelle Robach, 37, Kalida, for possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Nathan Schroeder, 23, Ottawa, for theft of checks, a fifth-degree felony.
