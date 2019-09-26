The co-defendant in a local arson case has entered a plea to one charge.
Kage Seals, 21, 18890 Road 1005, pleaded guilty in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to aggravated arson, a second-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Nov. 21.
The charge alleges that Seals set fire to a home at 04699 Domersville Road on Aug. 24, 2018.
According to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray, a co-defendant — Dawond Hunt, 39, 1047 Jackson Ave. — forced Seals to set the fire because he owned him money. Hunt’s ex-girlfriend was living in the home which was severely damaged, he indicated.
Hunt recently was sentenced in common pleas court to a five-year prison term.
