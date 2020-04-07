Carousel - Police

HICKSVILLE — Two Hicksville men have been arrested in connection with two separate burglaries in the village over the weekend, according to Hicksville Police Chief Mark Denning.

At 11:20 p.m. Friday, Hicksville police officers responded to the 300 block of East Cornelia Street to investigate a reported burglary at a residence.

The investigation led to the arrest of Francisco Carrillo, 32, on a charge of burglary, a fourth-degree felony. He was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.

Carrillo appeared in Defiance Municipal Court on Monday and bond was set at $50,000. The incident remains under investigation by the Hicksville Police Department and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency.

At 11:43 p.m. Saturday, Hicksville officers responded to the 600 block of West High Street for a report of a residential burglary. Officers found Rafeal Vasquez II, 22, inside the residence.

Vasquez was charged with burglary, a fourth-degree felony, and taken to CCNO. He appeared in Defiance Municipal Court on Monday and bond was set at $50,000.

The incident remains under investigation by Hicksville police.

Load comments