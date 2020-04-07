HICKSVILLE — Two Hicksville men have been arrested in connection with two separate burglaries in the village over the weekend, according to Hicksville Police Chief Mark Denning.
At 11:20 p.m. Friday, Hicksville police officers responded to the 300 block of East Cornelia Street to investigate a reported burglary at a residence.
The investigation led to the arrest of Francisco Carrillo, 32, on a charge of burglary, a fourth-degree felony. He was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Carrillo appeared in Defiance Municipal Court on Monday and bond was set at $50,000. The incident remains under investigation by the Hicksville Police Department and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency.
At 11:43 p.m. Saturday, Hicksville officers responded to the 600 block of West High Street for a report of a residential burglary. Officers found Rafeal Vasquez II, 22, inside the residence.
Vasquez was charged with burglary, a fourth-degree felony, and taken to CCNO. He appeared in Defiance Municipal Court on Monday and bond was set at $50,000.
The incident remains under investigation by Hicksville police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.