HICKSVILLE — An arrest has been made in connection with the Jan. 15 fire at a village church.

According to Hicksville Police Chief Mark Denning, on Tuesday, his office and the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office made an arrest after an investigation into the fire at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 100 Antwerp Drive, earlier this month.

A juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Center, rural Stryker, and will appear in Defiance County Juvenile Court at a later date. A charge of delinquency by means of aggravated arson is expected to be filed against the juvenile.

The incident remains under investigation.

Called to the scene that night were Hicksville and Sherwood fire departments. Two juveniles were treated for smoke inhalation.

