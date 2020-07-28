A rural Defiance man was charged in connection with a theft in Defiance on Monday, resulting in a crashed vehicle.
Dylon Stites, 26, 5116 Lake Shore Drive, was charged with receiving stolen property and failure to control. He was taken to CCNO pending a court appearance in Defiance Municipal Court this week.
At 7:11 a.m. Monday, the Defiance County Sheriff's Office received a theft complaint at 25821 Liska Lane. Deputies learned multiple items were taken from the property, including a Ford F350 pickup truck.
At 12:48 p.m., an off-duty deputy observed the stolen truck traveling on Behrens Road. The truck then reportedly crashed on Behrens Road, west of Moser Road, after it went through a field. The vehicle began to fishtail and Stites lost control. The truck flipped onto the passenger side.
Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Deputies also checked Stites' residence and recovered items stolen from Liska Lane. A case file will be presented to the Defiance County grand jury pending future charges.
