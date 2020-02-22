BRYAN — A Sherwood man was arrested in connection with a Friday afternoon break-in at an area business.
Eugene Terrell, 49, was charged with breaking and entering and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.
He was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, pending an appearance in Bryan Municipal Court.
According to the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:30 p.m. Friday, deputies received a call about an active break-in at Goebel Wrecking, 18404 Ohio 34.
It was reported that Terrell was allegedly stealing automotive parts from the business. While deputies responded, Terrell fled the scene on foot. Officers located him on Ohio 34 near Williams County Road 18, where he was taken into custody.
The incident remains under investigation.
