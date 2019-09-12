A Wood County man has entered a plea in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to an armed robbery charge.
Pablo Losoya Jr., 34, Cygnet, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his $150,000 cash bond with a 10 percent allowance provision was modified to a personal-recognizance bond on condition he have no contact with the victims. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 12.
Losoya had been indicted by a county grand jury along with two co-defendants — Jonathon Foster, 24, 14468 Road 171; and Seth Aldrich, 23, 970 Louden St. — following an incident on April 28 outside a business on Defiance County’s Power Dam Road.
The indictment alleges that Losoya and Foster brandished a gun during an attempted robbery while Aldrich allegedly removed evidence related to the offense.
According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation indicated that Foster and Losoya had arranged a drug deal, but when the parties arrived, the pair robbed the involved individuals at gunpoint. After a short altercation, the individuals fled the area.
