A rural Defiance man has entered a plea in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on an armed robbery charge.

Jonathon Foster, 25, 14468 County Road 171, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his $1,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 10.

The indictment alleges that Foster and a co-defendant — Pablo Losoya Jr., 34, Cygnet — brandished a gun during an attempted robbery outside a business on Defiance County’s Power Dam Road on April 28, while a third co-defendant, Seth Aldrich, 24, 970 Louden St., allegedly removed evidence related to the offense.

According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation indicated that Foster and Losoya had arranged a drug deal, but when the parties arrived, the pair robbed the involved individuals at gunpoint. After a short altercation, the individuals fled the area.

Losoya is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in common pleas court on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, while Aldrich is set to be sentenced on Jan. 20 for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

