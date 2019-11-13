A Wood County man was sentenced Tuesday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court for his involvement in an armed robbery of drug dealers.
Pablo Losoya Jr., 35, Cygnet, was sentenced to a term of five to 7 1/2 years by Judge Joseph Schmenk on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. He also was ordered to make $125 restitution for the cost of towing a vehicle involved in the crime.
A firearm specification that would have resulted in an additional consecutive three-year prison term upon conviction was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Losoya’s attorney, John Vigorito of Defiance. Losoya had pleaded guilty to the charge on Aug. 30 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
The charge stems from an incident on April 28 on Defiance County’s Power Dam Road. An investigation by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office indicated that Losoya and a co-defendant, Jonathon Foster, 25, 14468 County Road 171, were involved in arranging a drug deal, then robbed the involved parties at gunpoint.
Shots were fired thereafter— although no one was struck — while those involved fled the scene.
Losoya did not fire the gun, and Vigorito told Schmenk that his client “was just there” and not involved in the planning. However, Murray disputed that claim.
Before pronouncing sentence, Schmenk made mention of Losoya’s long criminal record. This included many convictions as a juvenile, as well as a number of traffic and criminal offenses as an adult. The adult criminal convictions include breaking and entering, corrupting another with drugs, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of heroin.
Earlier, Vigorito noted that Losoya had been on a seven-day “bender” involving methamphetamine when the crime occurred. And he had lost his wife several years ago (apparently from a drug overdose).
According to Vigorito, Losoya claimed the most recent trouble was an “eye-opening event” for him. He also noted that his client had been cooperative in the investigation.
Losoya told the court he has several kids and “another one on the way,” and knows he has made some “dumb decisions in my life.”
Murray said the April 28 incident was “very serious” as it involved “shots fired” that posed a “substantial risk of serious physical harm.”
A Dec. 10 sentence date awaits one co-defendant (Foster) — on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony — while another co-defendant, Seth Aldrich, 24, 970 Louden St., is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 6 on a related charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
