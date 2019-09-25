• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, John Black, 48, 15053 County Road 424, Sherwood, was charged with criminal damaging and obstructing official business after an alleged incident at the residence.
Thursday, 6:43 p.m., money was reported stolen from the 17000 block of Ohio 18.
Saturday, 3:50 a.m., Ray Shawn Naulsby, 33, Sherwood, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Saturday, 9:34 p.m., Joshua Grubb, 29, Grabill, Ind., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Sunday, 1:59 p.m., a watch was reported stolen in Sherwood.
Monday, 5:36 a.m., Laura Barnette, 43, Edgerton, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Monday, 12:13 a.m., Bobby Garcia, 42, 1394 Milwaukee Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 200 block of Greer Street.
Monday, 4:31 p.m., Emilio Rodriquez III, 29, Wauseon, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 1200 block of Ayersville Avenue on Sunday morning.
Monday, 12:46 p.m., Destini Tillery, 20, Payne, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Tuesday, 6:17 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 300 block of East Rosewood Avenue.
Tuesday, 6:55 a.m., James Smith, 40, Abington, Pa., was arrested on a warrant from Bucks County, Pa., and charged with being a fugitive from justice.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 7:12 a.m., on County Road 424, a vehicle driven by Timothy Gerken, 63, Montpelier, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 7:18 a.m., Tammy Murray, 56, Holgate, was charged with allowing animals to run after an alleged incident in the 00400 block of Ohio 18, Holgate.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 8:38 a.m., checks and credit cards were reported stolen in the 1000 block of South Perry Street.
Monday, 9:51 a.m., Ronald Beals, 37, Napoleon, was charged with assault after an alleged incident in the 600 block of Webster Street.
Monday, 11:12 a.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
Monday, 5:20 p.m., an attempted theft was reported at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
Tuesday, 2:12 a.m., Eric Rodriguez, 30, Maxwell, Texas, was charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and aggravated menacing after an alleged incident on Sunnydale Lane. He also was picked up on a warrant and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Wauseon Police
Thursday, 12:50 p.m., on Shoop Avenue, a vehicle pulling a camper driven by Thomas Meisner, 68, Fremont, Ind., changed lanes and sideswiped a vehicle driven by Helen Pyles, 76, Delta. Damage was heavy to the Pyles vehicle, while Meisner's was not damaged.
Friday, 5:33 p.m., on Airport Highway, a vehicle driven by Bryan Hollenbeck, 57, Muskegon, Mich., pulled from a private drive, causing a vehicle driven by William Ames, 84, Defiance, to brake and skid, striking a stopped vehicle driven by Debbie Ridgway, 56, West Unity. Hollenbeck was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the Ames vehicle and heavy to the Ridgway vehicle, while Hollenbeck's vehicle was not damaged.
Saturday, 3:06 p.m., on Fulton Street, a vehicle driven by Carol Ault, 49, Fostoria, struck a parked vehicle owned by Jamie Casterline, Edgerton. Damage was light to the vehicles.
