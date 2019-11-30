• Police reports

State Patrol

Tuesday, 6:54 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Patrick Blair, 62, Archbold, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Defiance Sheriff

Monday, 6:35 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by David Flanary, 64, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Wednesday, 3:50 a.m., Jeremy Dennis, 35, Bryan, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Wednesday, 4:45 a.m., Nathan Gamble, 31, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Wednesday, 10:38 p.m., Arthur McClain, 40, Newark, was charged with receiving stolen property after an alleged incident in the 1800 block of East Second Street. He was taken to CCNO. A stolen vehicle was recovered.

Thursday, midnight, Andrew McCoy, 41, Columbus, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.

Thursday, 9:01 a.m., Ruby Elkins 28, and James Schreiber, 53, both of Defiance, were charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 26000 block of Elizabeth Street.

Defiance Police

Monday, 9:25 p.m., Johnny Scott, 58, 523 Haig St., was arrested on a Paulding warrant after an alleged incident at the residence. Rita McCullough, 63, 523 Haig St., was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

Wednesday, a possible burglary was reported in the 100 block of Prospect Street. Glass was reportedly broken out of a front door.

Thursday, 8:16 a.m., a break-in was reported at Z&M Auto Repair, 1509 Baltimore Road. A window was broken and cash was reported stolen.

Henry Sheriff

Thursday, 1:36 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 00500 block of Ohio 108, Holgate. Numerous items were reported stolen.

Thursday, 2:41 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 100 block of West Wabash Street, Liberty Center. Numerous items were reported stolen.

Thursday, 4:17 p.m., a gas drive-off was reported in the 00500 block of Ohio 109, Liberty Center.

Thursday, 6:49 p.m., on Ohio 108, a vehicle driven by Terri Sharp, 59, 27220 Behrens Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Thursday, 9:59 p.m., firefighters were called to a carbon monoxide alarm at 212 Prospect St.

Hicksville

Fire — Friday, 4:58 a.m., firefighters were called to a house fire at 419 Perry St. Providing mutual aid was Sherwood Fire Department. Additional information was unavailable at press time.

