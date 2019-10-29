• Police reports
State Patrol
Oct. 20, 8:32 a.m., on Paulding County Road 94 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Angela Pierce, 26, Payne, left the roadway and struck a utility pole after the driver reportedly reached for her cellphone. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Oct. 23, 7:18 a.m., at Ohio 2 and Fulton County Road 22 in German Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Susan Stone, 27, Wauseon, pulled into the path of an eastbound vehicle driven by Maybelle Knoop, 77, Archbold, causing a collision. Knoop's vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire. Knoop was taken by Archbold EMS to the Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for suspected serious injuries. Stone was taken by Archbold EMS to the Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for suspected minor injuries. Condition updates were unavailable. Stone was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the Stone vehicle and heavy to the Knoop vehicle.
Oct. 23, 11:33 a.m., on Paulding County Road 171 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Karisa Long, 39, Oakwood, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 8:08 p.m., on Fulton County Road D in German Township, a vehicle driven by Kimberly Willeman, 57, Wauseon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 10:56 a.m., on Ohio 49 in Paulding's Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Norman Plum, 70, Hicksville, struck a stopped vehicle driven by Patricia Jones, 62, Antwerp. Plum was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Sunday, 7:59 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Elizabeth Edwards, 69, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Oct. 22, 7:16 a.m., on Rosedale Road in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Devon Eicher, 19, Hicksville, struck a deer. The vehicle was not damaged.
Oct. 23, 9:42 p.m., on Casebeer-Miller Road, a vehicle driven by Regina Parnham, 40, Sherwood, struck a raccoon. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 4:59 p.m., on Ney-Williams Center Road in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Lorentz Delores, 66, Bryan, struck a dog. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 7:48 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Allan Sonnenberg, 73, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 7:43 a.m., on Banner School Road, a vehicle driven by Kimberly Wilder-Fischer, 49, 20243 Schick Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 7:26 p.m., on County Road 424 in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Zachary Richter, 27, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Friday, 5:46 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue.
Saturday, 7:27 a.m., money was reported stolen from the 1800 block of North Clinton Street.
Saturday, 12:41 p.m., a fuel tank was reported stolen from the 2400 block of William A. Diehl Court.
Sunday, 1:42 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1700 block of South Clinton Street.
Sunday, 3:42 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1800 block of North Clinton Street.
Monday, 3:56 a.m., a theft was reported in the 900 block of Wilhelm Street.
Monday, 8:35 a.m., a vandalism complaint was reported in the 1800 block of East Second Street.
Monday, 8:46 a.m., furniture and barber chairs were reported stolen from the 600 block of Holgate Avenue.
Monday, 1:50 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1100 block of South Clinton Street.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 7:07 a.m., on Ohio 34 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Miguel Gomez, 39, Stryker, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Adam Chow, 30, Toledo. Gomez was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Friday, 2:07 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Eric Moehrman II, 45, Napoleon, struck a guardrail. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 11:39 p.m., Jacob Terry, 22, Delta, was cited for OVI, open container, failure to stay in marked lanes and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Ohio 109.
Saturday, 1:13 a.m., Thomas Hahn, 20, Huron, was charged with OVI, left of center and underage consumption following a traffic stop on U.S. 6, McClure. His passenger Anthony Damante, 20, Milan, was charged with falsification and underage consumption.
Saturday, 4:45 p.m., a vehicle was vandalized in the 300 block of West Maple Street, Liberty Center.
Saturday, 5:28 p.m., narcotics were reportedly found at Campbell Soup, 00773 Ohio 110, Napoleon.
Sunday, 9:11 a.m., a fence and garage were reported damaged in the 00400 block of Ohio 18, Holgate.
Sunday, 4:08 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Jacob Carrizales, 25, Hamler, went left of center, struck a guardrail, came back to the right side of the roadway and struck another guardrail. The driver reported that he fell asleep. Carrizales was cited for OVI. He was taken by Medic 1 to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Oct. 20, 1:18 p.m., on Haley Avenue, a vehicle driven by Michael Webb, 47, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Drew Grant, 16, Napoleon. Webb was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the Webb vehicle and light to the Grant vehicle.
Thursday, 7:07 a.m., on Riverview Avenue, a vehicle driven by Scott Lavin, 47, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 9 p.m., criminal damaging was reported in the 900 block of Woodlawn Avenue.
Saturday, 3:03 p.m., Dallas Solis, 22, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 2500 block of Glen Arbors Drive.
Sunday, 5:01 a.m., Darwin Stigall, 59, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant from Monroe County, Mich., and taken to CCNO.
Fulton Sheriff
Saturday, 5:42 p.m., on County Road 24 in German Township, a stopped vehicle driven by Austin Horning, 19, Archbold, was struck from behind by a vehicle that left the scene. Damage was light to the Horning vehicle.
Paulding Sheriff
Saturday, 7:22 p.m., on County Road 143 in Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Robert Wesche, 82, Defiance, struck a tree that had fallen in the roadway. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 7:42 p.m., on County Road 143 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Jack Smith, 70, Paulding, struck a tree that had fallen in the roadway. Damage was light to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Sunday, 6:37 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 08896 Ohio 66.
Fire — Sunday, 10:01 p.m., firefighters were called to a bonfire that got out of control at 236 Corwin St.
Farmer Township
Fire — Friday, 4:25 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 07160 Ohio 249, rural Hicksville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.