• Area Police Reports
State Patrol---
May 26, 10 p.m., at milepost 3 on Ohio 49 in Paulding County's Benton Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Pamela Dealey, 65, Convoy, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 5:45 a.m., at milepost 1 on South Clinton Street in Defiance, a southbound vehicle driven by Robert Lott, 67, 1122 Grove St., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 11:53 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Ethan Vance, 23, Napoleon, sustained disabling damage when it left the north side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. Vance was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 8:14 p.m., at Cullen and Blanchard roads in Defiance County's Highland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Conner Youngker, 19, 13469 Fullmer Road, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Italia Nye, 23, Wauseon, and both vehicles were disabled. Nye was taken by Highland Township EMS to Mercy-Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injuries and Youngker was treated at the scene by Highland Township EMS for suspected minor injuries. Nye was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign and Youngker was cited for failure to use a safety belt.
Saturday, 9:15 p.m., on County Road 144 in Paulding Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Brooke Webster, 25, Paulding, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 7 a.m., on Jericho Road in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Nicole Niemasz, 29, Cecil, sustained moderate damage when a deer struck the driver's side.
Sunday, 8:32 p.m., at Watson and Williams roads in Defiance Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jayde Garcia, 19, Paulding, overturned when it attempted a left turn onto Williams Road. Garcia was taken by Defiance EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for serious injuries and passenger, Dylan Slagle, 18, Paulding, was treated at the scene for possible injuries.
Monday, 5:48 a.m., on Buckskin Road in Defiance County's Delaware Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Robert Defrancesco, 76, Branford, Conn., was disabled when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff---
Thursday, 10:23 p.m., on Ohio 15, near Stever Road in Noble Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jonathan Brown, 24, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 9:29 p.m., on County Road 424, near Gier Road in Delaware Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Harry Molitor, 66, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 4:19 a.m., on Bowman Road, west of Sponseller Road in Defiance Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Mason Ducat, 15, 23180 Watson Road, sustained moderate damage when it left the roadway on the south side and struck a street sign. Ducat was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane.
Defiance Police---
May 26, 8:58 a.m., on Perry Street, just south of Third Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Ashley Tettenhorst, 19, 195 W. Rosewood Ave., crossed over the center line and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Christopher Long, 22, 514 Gobson St. Both vehicles had light damage and Tettenhorst was cited for failure to driven in a marked lane.
May 26, 10:38 a.m., on Jefferson Avenue, just south of Horace Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Kyle Batt, 51, 1054 Wilhelm St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Francine Meyer-Drasutis, 57, 14650 Power Dam Road. Both vehicles had light damage and Batt was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
May 26, 9:31 p.m., at East Second and Highland streets, a parked, unoccupied vehicle, owned by Shawn Spencer, age not given, 520 E. Second St., was facing east on Second Street when an unidentified vehicle side-swiped it and caused light damage to the driver's side.
Thursday, 8:35 a.m., at Clinton and George Isaac streets, a bicycle driven by Markeise Huckleby, 31, 607 Ravine Ave., entered the crosswalk and struck a vehicle driven by Victoria Rohlf, 23, 21320 Kiser Road. Huckleby was treated by Defiance Fire Department for possible injuries and both vehicles had light damage. Huckleby was cited for failure to obey traffic laws.
Monday, 10:35 a.m., at 130 Wabash Ave., Hannah Bowen, 35, 130 Wabash Ave., and David Ward, 64, Napoleon, were cited for disorderly conduct and released.
Monday, 4:04 p.m., at 317 E. Pinewood St., Russell Notestine, 62, 2169 S. Jefferson Ave., was arrested for OVI and public indecency and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 8:15 p.m., at 717 W. First St., Troy Klingler, 40, 588 St. Paul St., was arrested for a violation of a protection order and he was taken to CCNO.
Monday, 8:38 p.m., at 2321 Riviera Road, Zachary Billings, 24, 1160 S. Clinton St., was arrested for felonious assault and domestic violence, and was taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, noon, at 129 E. High St., Jacob Vaughn, 25, Toledo, was cited for disorderly conduct.
Henry Sheriff---
Sunday, 1:03 p.m., at Ohio 109 and County Road 424 in Liberty Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Karen Fether, 82, Waldron, Mich., struck a westbound vehicle driven by Erin Davis, 40, Holgate. Davis self-transported to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had moderate damage.
Monday, 1:47 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Liberty Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Phillip Tolles, 30, Weston, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 9:07 a.m., at 932 County Road X, Ridgeville Corners, Christopher Bonecutter, 36, Bryan, was charged with telecommunications harassment.
Monday, 4:04 p.m., on Ohio 65 and Coldwater Road om Damascus Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Kevin Vantuyl, 65, Macomb, Mich., left the west side of the roadway and struck a guardrail where it came to rest. Damage to the vehicle was light and Vantuyl was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane.
Napoleon Police---
Friday, 9:22 p.m., at 200B Maumee Lane, John Delventhal, 62, Napoleon, was arrested for OVI.
Saturday, 10:50 a.m., at 538 Huddle Road, Catherine Paxton, 29, Napoleon, was arrested for contempt of court.
Saturday, 11:02 a.m., on Ohio 110, a westbound vehicle driven by Teresa Detmer, 50, Waterville, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 4:40 p.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., Nashville Darden, 27, Napoleon, was charged with DUI and vandalism and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 8:04 p.m., at 123 E. Washington St., Jason Hohenberger, 47, Holgate, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 9:45 a.m., at 750 Main St., Jason Garner, 42, Napoleon, was cited for a fireworks violation.
Monday, 9:38 p.m., at 777 Scott St., Richard Vogelsong, 40, Wauseon, was cited for driving under suspension.
Monday, 11:38 p.m., at 322 Maumee Lane, John Delventhal, 62, Napoleon, was cited for possession of marijuana.
Paulding Sheriff---
May 26, 8:32 p.m., at milepost 6 on U.S. 24 in Carryall Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Gabriel Oberlin, 51, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, noon, on Ohio 637, one-half mile north of County Road 168 in Jackson Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Elmer Groves, 70, Latty, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 3:15 a.m., at milepost 11 on U.S. 24 in Crane Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jacob Neely, 27, Fort Wayne, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 5:40 a.m., at milepost 14 on U.S. 24 in Emerald Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Raymond McQueen, 29, Monroe, Mich., sustained moderate damage when a deer struck the driver's side.
Paulding Police---
Monday, 12:30 p.m., at Gasser and North Williams roads, a southbound vehicle driven by Richard Schultz, 67, Edgerton, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by James Spears, 46, Paulding. Schultz's vehicle had moderate damage and Spears' had light damage. Schultz was cited for failure to keep safe driving space between vehicles.
Fulton Sheriff---
May 26, 12:27 p.m., on Ohio 2 in German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Gavin Figgins, 16, Fayette, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jenae Kinsman, 16, Archbold, which then struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Gabriella Rodriguez, 16, Archbold. Rodriguez's vehicle had moderate damage and the other two vehicles had disabling damage. Rodriguez was taken by Med 11 to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries, and Gabrielle Leupp, 16, Archbold, a passenger in Rodriguez's vehicle, was treated at the scene for possible injuries. In Kinsman's vehicle, passengers Briena Partin, 16, Archbold, and Emily Wyse, 16, Archbold, were treated by ALS-1 for possible injuries. Xander Dunnett, 10, Fayette, and Sabastian Jacob, 16, Fayette, passengers in Figgins' vehicle, were treated at the scene by ALS-1 for possible injuries. Figgins was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Wauseon Police---
Sunday, 4:43 p.m., at Shoop Avenue and Airport Highway, a northbound vehicle driven by Ryan Shaffer, 19, Millbury, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Denise Drummer, 64, Wauseon. Shaffer's vehicle had moderate damage and Drummer's vehicle had light damage. Shaffer was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
• Fire
Defiance---
Fire — Tuesday, 5:21 p.m., firefighters were dispatched for a structure fire at 208 Huron Ave., with mutual aid from Highland and Noble townships. Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke from the eves and roof and smoldering wood and insulation were found in the attic. Dogs inside the structure were moved to safety and no injuries were reported. The situation was under control by 6:30 p.m. and the firefighters returned to service. The home is owned by Chris and Morgan Oberhaus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.