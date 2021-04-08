• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
March 31, 9:28 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, Stryker, deputies served two warrants: the first to Jasmine Guillory, 24, 1023 Madison Ave., a warrant from the State of Louisiana; the second to Franklin Ekete, 30, Angola, Ind., a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Monday, 6:05 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Hicksville, a vehicle driven by Justin Reddin, 44, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Defiance Police
Friday, 4:33 p.m., at Domersville and Elliot roads, a vehicle driven by Anna Claire Hoffman, 23, left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Hoffman was cited with failure to control the vehicle.
Monday, 9:13 p.m., at 1396 Milwaukee Ave., Reuben Garcia, 68, 1207 Emory St., was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated.
Hicksville Police
March 30, 4:57 p.m., at High and Arthur streets, a vehicle driven by Larry Smith, 75, 23778 Flory Road, traveled through a section of roadway closed due to construction. Smith's vehicle struck a vehicle driven by Jill Evans, 48, Hicksville. Smith and his passenger, Sue Smith, 80, same address, were taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital for possible injury. Damage to Smith's vehicle was not known; while Evans' vehicle had moderate damage.
Henry Sheriff
Sunday, 6:35 p.m., on County Road 424 in Henry County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Stephanie Swank, 36, Wauseon, swerved to keep from striking a deer. The vehicle went off the road and struck a tree. Swank was treated at the scene by Liberty EMS for possible injury. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Tuesday, 1:43 a.m., at 746 County Road D 9, Hamler, deputies responded to a domestic violence call. Kiera Franks, 28, Hamler, was charged with domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 8:09 p.m., at 1045 Scott St., a vehicle driven by Joseph Herge, 34, Napoleon, in attempting to back out of a private drive, struck a vehicle driven by Russell Mercer, 48, Napoleon. Damage to both vehicles was light. Herge was cited with improper backing.
Tuesday, 10:10 a.m., at 717 West Washington St., officers arrested Kaleb Lark, 30, Holgate, on a Defiance County Sheriff's Office warrant.
Tuesday, 4:21 p.m., on Woodlawn Avenue, a vehicle driven by Jesse Hernandez, 18, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Kim Royal, 52, Liberty Center. Hernandez was cited with assured clear distance ahead. Damage to Royal's vehicle was moderate; damage to Hernandez' vehicle was heavy.
Paulding Sheriff
Monday, 5:45 p.m., on County Road 177 in Paulding County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Debra Lockie, 66, Grover Hill, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Paulding Police
Sunday, 1:50 p.m., on North Williams Street, a vehicle driven by Naomi Theobold, 77, Paulding, struck a vehicle driven by Melissa Guyton, 42, Paulding. Guyton's vehicle then proceeded to strike a business sign before coming to rest. Theobold was taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injury. Theobold was cited for not yielding right of way to oncoming traffic when turning left. Damage to both vehicles was heavy.
• Fires
Sherwood
Fire — Monday, 4:17 p.m., on Williams Center Cecil Road, near Blosser Road in Defiance County's Farmer Township, firefighters from Farmer Township and Sherwood responded to a farm tractor that had caught fire. By the time Sheriff deputies arrived, the tractor had already been consumed by the fire.
Fire — Tuesday, 4:12 p.m., on Coy Road between Ohio 18 and Lockwood Road in Defiance County's Delaware Township, firefighters from Delaware Fire Department were called to a grass fire.
