• Area Police Reports
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 12:26 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Defiance's Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Gregor Hockett, 63, of Woodburn, Ind., left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Hockett was cited with failure to control, and he had suspected injuries. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Defiance Police
Monday, 7:35 a.m., on Ohio 424 in Defiance, a vehicle driven by Joseph Thompson, 37, 610 Village Lane, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 12:15 a.m., on East River Road, officers arrested Maxwell Sidney, 27, Bryan, for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, possession of paraphernalia and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 8:50 p.m., on Ohio 281, in Henry County's Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Phillip Rettig, 40, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Paulding Sheriff
Monday, 6:30 p.m., on Ohio 500, in Paulding, a vehicle driven by Hannah Beaverson, 27, Payne, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
