Area police reports
State patrol---
Monday, 9 a.m., near milepost 6 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Nathaniel Bany, 20, Hicksville, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 11:35 a.m., on Ohio 15, near milepost 14 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jamie Chase, 56, Bryan, was struck in the rear by an unidentified vehicle. Chase's vehicle had light damage and he had possible injuries.
Defiance sheriff---
Feb. 8, 7 a.m., on Harris Road, south of Mansfield Road in Highland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Travis Spallinger, 37, 15390 Harris Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Feb. 8, 10:16 a.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Ryan Wischmeyer, 33, Defiance, was served a warrant for failure to appear from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and taken to CCNO.
Feb. 8, 6:30 p.m., on Ohio 49, north of Arrowsmith Road in Milford Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Myra Keesbury, 33, Sherwood, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Feb. 9, 6:12 p.m., on Stever Road, north of Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Conor Wolfrum, 17, 337 Harding Street, sustained light damage when a deer struck the driver's side.
Feb. 9, 7:34 p.m., at 500 E. Perry St., Paulding, Jeremy Lindeman, 41, Oakwood, was arrested by Oakwood police and taken to CCNO on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Saturday, 7:07 p.m., on West High Street, west of State Service Road in Noble Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Carol Castenien-Bohn, 61, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage to the front end when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 7:54 p.m., on Defiance-Putnam County Line Road, east of Hill Road in Highland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Randoulf Zimmerman, 41, Bowling Green, Ky., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 8:27 p.m., at 10336 Farmer Mark Road, Mark Center, Dayne Fitzcharles, 24, Hicksville, and Kaleigh Fitzcharles, 19, Hicksville, were each charged with disorderly conduct and released with a summons.
Monday, 10:20 a.m., at CCNO, Kara Burns, 33, Bucyrus, was served a warrant on indictment for possession of cocaine from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 7:55 p.m., at CCNO, John Burton Jr., 55, Toledo, was served a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Tuesday, 4:37 a.m., on Buckskin Road, east of Glenburg Road in Noble Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Delisa Smith, 55, 611 Riverside Drive, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 12:21 p.m., at CCNO, Jeromy Gonzales, 43, Paulding, was transported to CCNO from Milan Federal Corrections Institution, Milan, Mich., on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance police---
Monday, 8:46 a.m., on Moss Street, north of West Sessions Avenue, a northbound vehicle driven by Elizabeth Wilde, 32, 1199 Washington Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jary Humbert, 72, 22401 Gares Road, as Humbert's vehicle attempted to back from the private drive at 705 Moss St. Both vehicles had light damage, and Humbert was cited for improper backing.
Monday, 9:55 a.m., at 665 Perry St., Daniel Ordway, 29, Oakwood, turned himself in to the court on a warrant.
Henry sheriff---
Tuesday, 7:27 p.m., at milepost 48.6 on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Alissa Sterling, 49, Perrysburg, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 7:48 p.m., on Ohio 66, near County Road U1 in Ridgeville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Davy Barrera, 68, Bryan, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 12:48 a.m., during a traffic stop at Wilhelm Street and Chicago Avenue, Holgate, Charles Althaus, 54, Holgate, was served a Hancock County warrant.
Napoleon police---
Tuesday, 4:14 p.m., at 1420 Scott St., Danny Dunbar, 24, Napoleon, was served charges for misdemeanor theft. At 4:57 p.m., Dunbar was arrested on a warrant.
Paulding sheriff---
Sunday, 6:45 p.m., on Ohio 637, north of County Road 191 in Auglaize Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Dalton Thomas, 27, Oakwood, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 6:47 p.m., on Ohio 613, west of County Road 71 in Paulding Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Katelyn Hughes, 34, Ottawa, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 8:02 p.m., on Township Road 51, north of County Road 180 in Carryall Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Bonnie Webb, 67, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage when it was struck by a deer.
Monday, 6:30 a.m., on County Road 12, east of Township Road 95 in Blue Creek Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Zaine Cotterman, 25, Scott, sustained moderate damage when it was struck by a deer.
Monday, 6:05 p.m., on Ohio 500, north of Township Road 112 in Paulding Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Marsha Bennett, 73, Paulding, sustained heavy damage when it went off the north side of the road, over a concrete culvert and came to a rest on the ditch bank. Bennett suffered suspected serious injuries, but was not transported nor treated at the scene. Bennett was cited for failure to control.
Tuesday, 7:01 a.m., on Ohio 637, north of Township Road 118 in Jackson Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Heather Cooper, 39, Oakwood, sustained heavy damage when it was struck by a deer.
Tuesday, 6:28 p.m., on Ohio 613, east of County Road 87 in Paulding Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Sierra Schwartz, 26, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it left the roadway to the south, struck a ditch and came to rest in a field. She was cited for failure to control.
Tuesday, 7:06 p.m., on Ohio 637, south of Township Road 156 in Emerald Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Erin Angel, 32, Scott, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Wauseon police---
Saturday, 12:49 a.m., on Fulton Street, south of Beech Street, at the railroad tracks, a southbound vehicle driven by Nathan Kuhlman, 33, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it failed to stop for train gates that had come down and struck the passing train. Kuhlman was taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for suspected serious injuries. He was cited for driving under the influence.
Monday, 12:17 p.m., at Shoop Avenue and Airport Highway, a northbound vehicle driven by Gloria Pine, 71, Waldron, Mich., failed to yield to oncoming traffic when making a right turn on red and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Larry Summers, 79, Delta. Pine's vehicle had light damage and Summers' vehicle had moderate damage. Pine was cited for failure to yield.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.