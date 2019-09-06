• Police reports
State Patrol
Aug. 30, 9:53 a.m., at Fulton County roads J and 5-2, a vehicle driven by Timmothy Collins, 39, Rawlins, Wyo., turned, then swerved to miss a deer, striking a ditch. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Aug. 31, 6:28 a.m., on Ohio 120 in Fulton County's Amboy Township, a vehicle driven by Andrew Arquette, 29, Metamora, left the roadway and struck a ditch. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Sunday, 12:50 a.m., on Arthur Street in Hicksville, a vehicle driven by Alex Farley, 29, Hicksville, reportedly swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle and struck a utility pole. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 7:36 p.m., on Flory Road, a vehicle driven by Doniel Denson, 42, Bryan, left the roadway, slid down an embankment and became stuck. The vehicle had to be towed out. Damage was light to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 9:49 a.m., the roadway at Main and Middle streets in Delaware Bend was vandalized with paint.
Thursday, 12:21 p.m., a trailer was reported stolen from the 1000 block of West Street, Evansport.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 2:51 p.m., prescription medication was reported stolen from the 600 block of Briarheath Drive.
Thursday, 9:02 a.m, vandalism was reported in the 1800 block of East Second Street.
Hicksville Police
Wednesday, 6:18 p.m., an RV was reported vandalized in the 200 block of Smith Street.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 8:56 a.m., a yard was damaged by a vehicle on Ohio 108, Napoleon.
Thursday, 7:15 a.m., on County Road R1 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Mike Retcher, 28, Defiance, struck a deer and a ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 9:57 a.m., a credit card was reported stolen from the 500 block of Bonaparte Drive.
Wednesday, 9:45 p.m., William Field III, 18, Santa Fe, Texas, was charged with persistent disorderly conduct, littering, menacing, underage consumption and open container following an alleged incident in the 100 block of East Maumee Avenue.
Wauseon Police
Monday, 4:50 p.m., on Walnut Street, north of Prospect Street, a parked vehicle owned by Latisha Dixon, Toledo, rolled backward down a hill and struck a house at 217 E. Walnut St. The crash reported stated that the driver entered the vehicle, then fled the scene before being apprehended and charged with driving under suspension and fleeing the scene. However, the report listed only the vehicle owner's name and not the driver. Damage was minor to the vehicle.
