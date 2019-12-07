• Police reports
State Patrol
Thursday, 11:05 a.m., on Ohio 66 in Paulding's Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Joshua Retcher, 30, Oakwood, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 6:22 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Ryan Miller, 33, Wauseon, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 7:45 p.m., on Ohio 114 in Paulding's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Leonard Johnson, 76, Van Wert, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 12:05 p.m., U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Barbara Lee, 66, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 7:44 a.m., on Glenburg Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Erica Decolo, 30, Ney, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 5:57 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Myles Castillo, 22, Roseville, Mich., drifted into another lane and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Marques Jamerson, 45, Little Rock, Ark. Castillo was cited for a lane violation. Damage was light to the Jamerson vehicle and heavy to the Castillo vehicle.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 4:51 p.m., packages were reported stolen from outside a home in the 800 block of South Jefferson Avenue.
Thursday, 7:42 p.m., the theft of services was reported in the 1200 block of Ayersville Avenue.
Friday, 3:57 a.m., money, cigarettes and a lotto ticket were reported stolen from a parked vehicle in the 1000 block of Schultz Street.
Friday, 10:13 a.m., Karl Hasbrouck Jr., 49, 1054 Holgate Ave., was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 5:58 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by David Kiessling, 62, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 12:30 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Tazender Pannu, 30, Bramton, Ontario, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 8:50 a.m., Shelby Dotson, 21, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant for burglary.
Thursday, 2:53 p.m., Nicole Cooper, 38, Napoleon, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Napoleon Party Mart, 330 S. Perry St.
Thursday, 5:05 p.m., an assault was reported at Napoleon High School, 701 Briarheath Ave.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 5:32 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of a leaf fire at 1607 Darbyshire Drive.
Fire — Friday, 12:32 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1701 S. Jefferson Ave.
Highland Township
Fire — Friday, 11:40 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 28046 Watson Road.
Ney-Washington Township
Fire — Friday, 13:49 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 14060 Blosser Road, Ney.
Napoleon
Fire — Friday, 7:25 p.m., firefighters were called to 45 Sutherland St. for a report of smoke in a residence due to a malfunctioning water heater. Providing mutual aid was Ridgeville Township Fire Department.
